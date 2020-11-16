Bolton drink-driver jailed after mounting pavement and killing cancer nurse
A "selfish, irresponsible" drink-driver who knocked down and killed a cancer nurse has been jailed for nine years.
Craig Mossop, 51, did not stop after mowing down Susan Jackson, 50, and went on to hit and seriously injure another pedestrian after running a red light.
Mrs Jackson died at the scene in Chorley Street, Bolton on 23 August after Mossop drove at 53mph on the pavement, the town's crown court heard.
He admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
Mossop, of Hartington Road, Bolton also admitted drink-driving and was banned for more than 14 years.
CCTV played in court showed Mossop driving his Land Rover recklessly before the first crash.
He mounted the pavement and drove along it for 130 ft (40m) before he struck mother-of-two Mrs Jackson.
Mossop then hit John Devaney at a nearby pedestrian island and members of the public had to stop him driving off as he nearly hit Mr Devaney a second time as he reversed his car.
Graham Jackson said his late wife had been his "soulmate" and had been "loved by her patients".
"Craig Mossop acted selfishly and irresponsibly," Mr Jackson said.
"He drove whilst drunk and killed Sue. His prison sentence is insufficient to the sentence we have as a family and for taking a life that was so precious.
"We will never offer forgiveness to him. He has taken away the most important person in our lives.
"We do have a future as a family and we won't fester away with hatred or bitterness. We will live the rest of our lives enriched by having loved and been loved by Sue."
