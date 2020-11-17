Manchester's hospitality industry 'set back five years' by Covid
Manchester's night-time economy will take five years to recover to the levels seen before coronavirus hit, a specialist advisor has warned.
Night-time economy advisor Sacha Lord said nobody could have predicted the "sheer destruction" the pandemic would have on hospitality.
City leaders have published details on how businesses in the city-region will be supported in 2021.
Plans include more financial support for freelancers and the self-employed.
Mr Lord said the hospitality industry had been "thrown to the wolves". The Treasury has been asked to comment.
Mr Lord said nearly one in ten businesses would have to permanently close, while 80% of restaurants plan to make redundancies over the next 12 months.
He has helped advise Greater Manchester Combined Authority for financial planning for after the pandemic.
The blueprint says the city will continue to lobby for "fairer" financial support for businesses hit hardest "including the estimated three million freelancers and self-employed workers".
It also promises more mental health and wellbeing support and schemes to encourage people to shop locally.
He said: "I have watched in horror as the sector has been thrown to the wolves, and in awe at how those employed within it have maintained a sense of strength, courage and dignity in the face of mass redundancy and business closures.
"Despite the difficulties ahead, I remain confident in the resilience of Greater Manchester's nightlife scene and its ability to return bigger and brighter, albeit looking significantly different."
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the city needed "to focus on recovery".
He said: "We will learn from the difficult experiences of the past few months to build back better than before."
