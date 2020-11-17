Jeremy Wisten: Inquest opens into death of former Man City youth player
- Published
A former Manchester City academy player had "an incredible talent as a footballer," an inquest has heard.
Jeremy Wisten, 18, was found hanged in his room at the family home in Wythenshawe, Manchester, on 24 October.
The teenager played for City's elite youth squads before an injury reportedly led to him leaving the club last year.
The club has been asked to provide a statement for the inquest, which opened at Manchester Coroner's Court earlier.
Coroner Zak Golombeck said he had read about Mr Wisten's time at Manchester City.
"He was someone who clearly had an incredible talent as a footballer," said Mr Golombeck, who added he had been struck by the love the teenager had for his family and friends.
He added that he would be ordering a witness statement from the football club "relating to Jeremy's time there as an academy player and also the time both leading up to and following his release from the football club, detailing, if any, support that was given to him both from the period leading up to and following his release".
He also ordered a report from Mr Wisten's GP and a toxicology report.
Coroner's officer Ian Taylor told the court Mr Wisten, a student, was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no suspicious circumstances.
Following his death, the teenager's former team-mates and City players including Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte paid tribute to the 18-year-old.
Mr Golombeck adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed, likely to be in the spring of next year.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk