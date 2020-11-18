Billinge murder trial: Ex-cage fighter 'stabbed former partner'
A former professional cage fighter stabbed a woman to death in a "prolonged, remorseless attack" before going into the street and attacking a neighbour, a court heard.
Andrew Wadsworth, 37 and from Wigan, is accused of murdering his former partner Melissa Belshaw and threatening to kill her 13-year-old daughter.
Ms Belshaw, 32, was stabbed at her home in Billinge, near Wigan, on 20 May.
Mr Wadsworth denies murder, attempted murder and making a threat to kill.
A post-mortem examination showed Ms Belshaw sustained a series of "devastating" stab wounds delivered with severe force and had bruising around her upper body consistent with being manhandled, Manchester Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor Tim Storrie QC told jurors Mr Wadsworth, of Cranfield Road, stabbed Ms Belshaw and then left her in the corner of a room under some clothes.
The court heard he then held a knife to her daughter's throat and threatened to kill her before a passer-by heard her cries and smashed open the front door.
'Loss of control'
The teenager had earlier called police before her phone battery ran out.
Mr Wadsworth later came out of the terrace house and pinned a neighbour to the floor and repeatedly stabbed him, the court was told.
Mr Storrie said Mr Wadsworth and Ms Belshaw, a beautician, had rowed the night before after taking cocaine and drinking alcohol.
Their relationship could be described as "volatile and dependent on a mutual or common interest in drink, drugs and sex", jurors were told.
Mr Storrie said the pair had exchanged messages which indicated Ms Belshaw had regretted their relationship had ended and Mr Wadsworth had "strong and mixed feelings for her".
The court heard Mr Wadsworth accepted during police interviews that he killed Ms Belshaw but claimed he lost his temper and stabbed her within a minute of what he said were "shock" disclosures from her about her sex life, and a set-up arranged by her in which he was robbed and injured.
Mr Storrie said the defendant was relying on a partial defence of loss of control.
He told jurors the claims "do not amount to a sufficient basis for claiming he justifiably lost control of himself."
The trial continues.