Billinge murder trial: Victim's neighbour attacked 'for asking questions'
- Published
A neighbour of a woman stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend told a jury how the former cage fighter tried to kill him when he asked if she was OK.
Gerard Bristow was attacked by Andrew Wadsworth shortly after he killed Melissa Belshaw, 37, at her home in Billinge, near Wigan, on 20 May.
Mr Wadsworth, 37, from Wigan, denies murder, threatening to kill her 13-year-old daughter and attempted murder.
Ms Belshaw, 32, suffered "devastating" wounds Manchester Crown Court heard.
The jury heard her terrified daughter cried for help from the locked terrace house in Upholland Road shortly after Mr Wadsworth, 37, knifed her mother in a "prolonged, remorseless attack."
Passer-by Kevin Moores used a hammer to smash a front door window and pull the teenager to safety.
Mr Bristow joined him outside the property in Upholland Road as Mr Wadsworth climbed through the broken window and "guzzled" a can of fizzy drink left on a wall.
'Within a heartbeat'
Mr Bristow, 46, said he asked the defendant, who is said to have been released days earlier from prison, a couple of times whether the woman inside the house was ok.
He added: "His answer on the second or third time was 'all I want to know is where is the Scouser next door?"'
Mr Bristow said he did not think Wadsworth posed a threat although his body language suggested he had been drinking or taken drugs.
Yet "within a heartbeat", Wadsworth, of Cranfield Road, ran towards him and pulled out a large knife as Mr Bristow tumbled while back-pedalling in his flip-flops.
Mr Bristow added: "I think he launched at me because I was asking questions."
Under cross-examination by Andrew O'Byrne QC, cross-examining, Mr Bristow said: "Once I fell on the ground.......he continued to stab at my head and chest."
He did not think Mr Wadsworth would stop but managed to break free when Mr Moores kicked the attacker on the leg.
Mr Wadsworth is relying on a partial defence of loss of control, the jury has been told.
The trial continues.
