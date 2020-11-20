Billinge murder accused 'lost temper over shock disclosure'
An ex-cage fighter accused of murdering his former partner claims he lost his temper after "shock" disclosures from her about her sex life, a court heard.
Andrew Wadsworth, 37, stabbed Melissa Belshaw, 32, in a "prolonged, remorseless attack" at her home in Billinge on 20 May, the jury was told.
He is also accused of threatening to kill her 13-year-old daughter and attacking a neighbour.
Mr Wadsworth denies murder, attempted murder and making a threat to kill.
The ex-professional mixed martial arts fighter, from Wigan, claims he stabbed Ms Belshaw within a minute of what he said were "shock" disclosures from her.
They related to a set-up arranged by her in which he was robbed and injured and revelations about her sex life, Manchester Crown Court heard.
'Sugar daddy'
A series of text message exchanges between the pair were read out in court.
The jury was told in September 2019, Mr Wadsworth had accused Ms Belshaw of cheating on him.
Ms Belshaw continued to deny these allegations but on 15 May, five days before her death, she told Mr Wadsworth she had previously received weekly payments from a "sugar daddy".
The text read: "Andrew I have just had a sugar daddy, that's all I had. The truth is out now, boom. Before I got with you. £1,200 a week... Please don't tell anyone."
Ms Belshaw, who was planning to open a beauty salon, added: "I did what I had to do to change life."
On 17 May, Ms Belshaw denied claims from Mr Wadsworth that she had sex with people he knew in Wigan.
The court heard two days later she angrily denied his assertion she had slept with a relative.
The trial continues.
