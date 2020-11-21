Woman, 74, dies in Newton Heath hit-and-run crash
A 74-year-old woman has died in a hit-and-run crash in Manchester.
She was walking in Droylsden Road, Newton Heath, when she was struck by a Mercedes van at about 09:15 GMT.
She was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.
Greater Manchester Police said it believed a driver and a passenger from the van "made off from the scene". A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.