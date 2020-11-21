Moston stabbing: Four more arrests over teenager's death
- Published
Four people have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.
Alexander John Soyoye, known as John, died after being attacked in Birchenall Street, Moston, Manchester, on 5 November.
Two 15-year-old boys and two men, aged 18 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.
Earlier this month, Brent Tchipenda, 18, of Wistaria Road, Manchester, was charged with murder and violent disorder.
Ch Insp Alan Clitherow, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Our investigation is very much on-going and our message to the community still stands - do the right thing and come forward."
In a previous tribute, Alexander's family described him as "remarkable" and "full of energy, intelligence and love".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk