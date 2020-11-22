BBC News

Cole Kershaw death: Police seek man over boxer shooting

Published
image copyrightGMP
image captionDetectives want to speak to Haris Hussain, 20, from Bury

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the death of a teenage boxer.

Cole Kershaw was shot in the chest in Chesham Road, Bury, on 12 August at 21:40 BST and died later in hospital.

Greater Manchester Police is appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of 20-year-old Haris Hussain, from Bury, to contact them.

In a tribute, BrickCity Boxing Gym said 18-year-old Mr Kershaw was "a true inspiration".

Three men have been charged with murder and with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A fourth man was also charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and assisting an offender.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

  • Cole Kershaw: Three men charged with murder

    Published
    28 August