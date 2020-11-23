Moston stabbing: Boy, 15, and two men charged with murder
A 15-year-old boy and two men have been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed to death on Bonfire Night.
Alexander John Soyoye, 16, known as John, died after being attacked just after 19:00 GMT in Birchenall Street, Moston, Manchester, on 5 November.
Francesco Raji, 18, Christopher Semedo, 21, and the boy, 15, will appear later at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
The men, of Elm Road, Oldham, and the boy are also accused of violent disorder.
The 15-year-old boy cannot be named for legal reasons.
Greater Manchester Police said another 15-year-old boy who was also arrested had now been bailed pending further inquiries.
Earlier this month, Brent Tchipenda, 18, of Wistaria Road, Manchester, was charged with murder and violent disorder.
In a previous tribute, Alexander's family described him as "remarkable" and "full of energy, intelligence and love".
