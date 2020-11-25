Covid: U-turn over Focus Trust's early Christmas school closures
An academy trust has been forced to U-turn over plans to close its primary schools a week early for Christmas.
Focus Trust announced last week that 15 schools, based in the north west of England and West Yorkshire, would shut on 11 December.
It proposed closing early because of disruption due to Covid but the government said it was a "national priority" to keep schools open.
The trust said it was "disappointed". Schools will now close on 18 December.
The early closure plan had been made "in the best interests of families and staff" after "a very disruptive and exceptional term...with absenteeism and staff shortages across the board," the trust added.
'No academy freedoms'
The Department of Education said the Coronavirus Act 2020 meant the secretary of state could give temporary continuity directions requiring schools to take certain actions, including staying open.
Nick Gibb, the minister for school standards, said it was a "national priority" to keep schools open and avoid further disruption.
The Chief Medical Officer, he said, had "highlighted the damage caused by not being in education to children's education, development and mental health, which greatly outweighs any other risks."
Mr Gibb acknowledged it was a "challenging time" but said the latest data showed 0.2% of pupils were off school isolating.
Closing early for Christmas was not the answer, he added.
In a joint statement the chairman of the trust board, Clive Davies, and the trust's chief executive, Helen Rowland, said they had been made aware that, under the Coronavirus Act 2020, individual trusts have "no academy freedoms" to make decisions for Covid-related reasons.
"Although we are very disappointed at having to inform our staff and families of a change to our plans, we accept the Department for Education's position and have reverted to the original term days."
They said they welcomed the government's commitment to increased and faster testing and hoped schools would benefit.
