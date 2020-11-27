Greater Manchester Spatial Framework new homes plan talks fail
A blueprint for 50,000 homes in Greater Manchester looks set to be redrawn after talks could not end a stalemate over the development plan.
All 10 authorities must endorse the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework (GMSF) for it to proceed.
However, Stockport Council, which is in no overall control, looks set to reject it due a row over green belt land.
Talks between Tory councillors and Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) failed to reach a compromise.
GMCA said if GMSF was not endorsed, each council would have to decide its own development plans and would be obliged to meet government house-building requirements in their borough.
The plan spread the requirements across the city region's 10 boroughs, allowing some councils to have to less development than required.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said hopes that the Conservative minority in Stockport would back an offer to remove plans for hundreds of green belt homes in the borough were dashed when the group rejected the move.
A GMCA spokesman said local authorities withdrawing from the GMSF "will be required to build their full government housing allocation" and Stockport's green belt would be under greater pressure outside GMSF.
Conservative councillor Mile Hurleston said his colleagues were "not against joint planning, but are against the allocation of green belt for housing in Stockport".
On Wednesday, Oldham followed Salford, Trafford, Bury and Rochdale in postponing a vote on the development masterplan.
Stockport is expected to vote it down on 3 December.
