Rochdale man held on suspicion of racial hatred offence
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred after counter terrorism officers raided a house.
Bomb disposal officers also attended the Hollin Lane house in Middleton, Rochdale, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said they left shortly afterwards "with no concerns".
A 35-year-old man was held accused of using words, behaviour or display of written material intended to stir up racial hatred.
