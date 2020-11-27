Jack Worwood death: Driver's sentence increased
An unlicensed driver who killed a 13-year-old boy after losing control on a blind bend has had his four-year jail sentence increased.
Liam Wilson, 21, was driving at 58mph (93km/h) on a 20mph road when he hit Jack Worwood in a £250 Jaguar car he had bought three days earlier.
He fled the scene on Old Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield without helping.
Judges at the Court of Appeal said his sentence should be increased to five years.
Wilson was given a four-year sentence in September after previously admitting causing death by dangerous driving at Bolton Crown Court.
'Genuine remorse'
The Attorney General's Office referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal as being "unduly lenient".
Jack had been on the phone to his grandmother while on the way to play football at about 16:30 BST on 7 July when he was hit by the car.
He died the next day in hospital from head and chest injuries.
The court heard Wilson had around 90 metres to apply emergency braking, which a collision investigator said "could have saved Jack's life".
Wilson was "familiar with the road" and made a "deliberate decision to increase his speed" while also putting his passenger, his younger brother, at risk, the court was told.
The court heard Wilson told the author of a pre-sentence report that he thought he was being pursued by a police officer.
Neil Ronan, representing Wilson, referred to "the harrowing nature of his upbringing".
He said his mother was a heroin addict who had died while he was in custody.
Wilson had displayed "genuine remorse", he said, adding: "He will revisit this for the rest of his life."
Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said: "Jack Worwood was walking innocently along the pavement near to his home when he was struck by this car and subsequently died tragically as a result."
The judge said it was "relevant that Liam Wilson made off without seeking to help the deceased and in an effort to avoid apprehension, and then made a determined effort to avoid capture".
He also increased his post-release driving ban to six-and-a-half years.
