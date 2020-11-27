Judge gets Manchester Grammar School detention for overdue book
A senior judge has been given a detention by his former school after returning a library book that was more than 50 years overdue.
Clement Goldstone QC sent the copy of Jean Anouilh's play Antigone back to Manchester Grammar School after finding it while having a clearout at home.
He included a handwritten apology for "the delay in returning this book".
Development director Simon Jones said while he had broken school rules, the detention was just to "pull his leg".
The French playwright's work, a tragedy about the acceptance and rejection of authority based on Greek mythology and the Ancient Greek tragedian Sophocles' work of the same name, was only 16 years old when the judge started at the grammar school in 1960.
After leaving seven years later, he went on to become a barrister and became a Queen's Counsel in 1993.
He was appointed a circuit judge in 2002 and a senior circuit Judge, resident judge and honorary recorder of Liverpool in 2011.
Mr Jones said he had been delighted when he realised who had sent the book back, as he had been at school with the judge's son himself so "knew I could pull his leg".
"I actually posted a detention form to him to say he had a detention after school for half an hour," he said.
In a tweet, the school said staff were "delighted" Judge Goldstone had "finally returned his A-level French book" but added that his "500-word description" of one of the play's central characters was "still outstanding".
Mr Jones could not confirm if the lateness of that essay meant the judge would receive a second detention.
