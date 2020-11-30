Covid-19: Closure order for Manchester student house
A student house has been issued with a closure order for holding parties that breached coronavirus restrictions.
Manchester City Council said action was taken after the house in Fallowfield "persistently" went against the rules.
This included a party with more than 70 guests in September despite the city being subject to enhanced measures to stop the spread of the virus.
Under the order imposed at Manchester Magistrates' Court, it is a criminal offence to have visitors to the house.
The ruling prevents anyone apart from the tenants, emergency services and parties acting for the landlord from entering the property for the next three months.
'Incredibly reckless behaviour'
In September, people in Greater Manchester were banned from mixing with other households indoors or outdoors.
The council said 183 letters had been sent to student households alleged to have breached Covid restrictions and 16 visits had been made to properties where a second breach had been reported since September.
Police have also issued 185 fixed-penalty notices to students for breaches, a spokesman for the authority said.
Councillor Nigel Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, said the "overwhelming majority" of students have "done the right thing in the face of incredibly difficult circumstances".
"My sympathies are with students whose university experience has been impacted by Covid, however there is no excuse for the incredibly reckless behaviour we have seen in this situation," he said.
In September, students in Manchester were warned not to attend freshers' events and avoid big parties because of the pandemic.
About 1,700 Manchester Metropolitan University students then had to self-isolate after 127 tested positive for Covid-19.
