Ashton-under-Lyne crash: Woman hit by car dies
A woman has died and a man is fighting for his life after they were hit by a car in Greater Manchester.
A red Volkswagen Golf hit the two pedestrians on Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, at 03:35 GMT, police said.
The 27-year-old woman died at the scene and the 28-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death while driving without due care and attention.
Insp Danny Byrne, from Greater Manchester Police, urged anyone with information to come forward.
