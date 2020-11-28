Man dies after being hit by delivery wagon in Bolton
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a delivery wagon, police have said.
The 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on a backstreet off Bradford Street, Bolton, at about 9:45 GMT.
Police officers have spoken to the driver of the wagon and no arrests have been made.
Insp Danny Byrne urged anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward including those with dashcam or CCTV footage.
