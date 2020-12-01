BBC News

Zakari Bennett-Eko: Dad detained for killing baby son in river

image captionZakari Bennett-Eko died after being pulled from the River Irwell in September last year

A man who killed his 11-month-old son by throwing him into a river has been detained indefinitely.

Zakari Bennett-Eko died after he was pulled from the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, in September 2019.

His father Zak Bennett-Eko, 23, who has paranoid schizophrenia, believed his child was turning into the devil.

Bennett-Eko was handed a hospital order at the Nightingale court in Salford on Tuesday.

He was convicted of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility on Monday.

