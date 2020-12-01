Deer cull at RHS Garden Bridgewater: 'Mistakes were made'
- Published
A gardening charity has said it made "a mistake" in shooting nine deer to protect plants at a new 154-acre site.
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) ordered the cull of roe deer at RHS Garden Bridgewater in Salford.
Salford City Council met the RHS earlier after some councillors expressed "horror" and sought assurances it would "not happen again".
RHS bosses said "mistakes had been made" and expressed "contrition and regret", a council statement said.
The statement was issued jointly by Salford mayor Paul Dennett and councillor Lewis Nelson, the city's wildlife champion.
The RHS had no further plans to cull deer in the grounds of Worsley New Hall and any questions as to the future of the herd would be discussed with the local community, it said.
The meeting was chaired by councillor Les Turner, leader of the opposition on the council, who described it as "constructive".
He said: "The RHS has acknowledged mistakes were made and we have agreed a way forward with regular meetings and new policies."
Plans to move the animals off the site of RHS Garden Bridgewater to prevent damage to plants were scuppered by Covid-19, the charity said earlier.
A statement posted on Facebook apologised for any upset caused and said the decision was made following advice from consultants, licensed through Natural England, in the health, welfare and management of deer.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk