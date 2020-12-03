Former cage fighter jailed for 32 years for murder of ex-girlfriend
A former cage fighter who killed his ex-girlfriend in front of her 13-year-old daughter has been jailed for a minimum of 32 years.
Andrew Wadsworth, 37, became obsessed with Melissa Belshaw's sex life and stabbed her to death two months after coming out of prison on licence.
High on drink and cocaine, he attacked the 32-year-old with a kitchen knife at her home in Billinge, Wigan in May.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment at Manchester Crown Court.
Wadsworth, of Cranfield Road, Wigan, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder, and pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two assaults on police officers.
The court heard how a passer-by rescued Ms Belshaw's daughter from the house in Upholland Road and Wadsworth also went out on to the street and stabbed a neighbour.
Sentencing him, Mrs Justice Yip said Wadsworth had used false claims to paint "a very negative picture of Ms Belshaw" in order to "blame her for what happened".
"You had degraded her in her life and you continued to do so after her death," he said.
The judge also commended the bravery of van driver Kevin Moores, 40, who pulled Ms Belshaw's daughter to safety and then helped Ms Belshaw's neighbour, Gerard Bristow, 46, break free from Wadsworth's grasp.
She said Wadsworth had come close to killing Mr Bristow, who suffered wounds to his chest and head, a partially severed right ear and a punctured lung.
Melissa's family said they would "never heal from the sadness and despair".
In a statement, her family said: "Life as we knew it changed the day that monster took Melissa from us.
"Every day we think about what happened and we will never understand why Melissa died in such a brutal and senseless way".
Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe, of GMP's Major Incident Support Unit, said Wadsworth's attacks on Melissa and the neighbour were "extremely violent" and "prison is the right place for him".
