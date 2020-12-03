Cadishead rape: 'Depraved predator' sexually assaulted sleeping woman
- Published
An "abhorrent and depraved" rapist who sexually assaulted his victim while she slept has been jailed.
Daniel James, 22, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to six years and three months after admitting rape.
James assaulted the woman - aged in her 50s - at his home in Nelson Drive, Cadishead early on 6 July 2019, said Greater Manchester Police.
Det Con Leanne Jackson said James had "preyed" on a "vulnerable" woman in a "depraved and predatory" attack.
Police said James left his room, where he had been with friends, and went into the room where the woman was sleeping.
She woke up during the attack and was able to fight James off, who then ran away.
The woman reported him to police later that day.
After fleeing when police went to his address, James handed himself in the following day.
Det Con Jackson said James's victim was "defenceless to stop him, as he carried out his abhorrent actions... I hope the sentence he's been given goes some way to ensuring he faces the consequences of that horrific night."
James was placed on the sex offenders' register for life.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk