Man hit by car while lying in road near Manchester hospital dies
A man has died after being hit by a car while lying in the road outside a hospital, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the man, who was in his 30s, was struck by a grey Toyota Verso on Upper Brook Street close to Manchester Royal Infirmary just after 23:30 GMT on Thursday.
The force said the driver stopped to help police but had not been arrested.
PC Darren White said work was "ongoing" to inform the man's "family and loved ones of this awful news".
Appealing for witnesses, he said it was "a devastating incident where a young man has lost his live".
"We are keen get any information we can about this incident so that we can ascertain the full circumstances behind it, including how the man came to be in the road," he added.
