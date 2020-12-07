Wigan man 'will not be extradited to US' over webcams access
- Published
A man who told the FBI he had remotely accessed hundreds of webcams to spy on people across the world should not be extradited, a judge has ruled.
Christopher Taylor, 57 and from Wigan, tricked 772 people in 39 countries into downloading malware from 2012 to 2015.
In 2016, after a US college discovered the programme, he told police and FBI he used it to take images and videos.
However, District Judge Michael Fanning ruled that extradition to the US "would not be in the interests of justice".
Westminster Magistrates Court was told the married father-of-three was wanted in the US to face trial on an indictment alleging one offence of wire fraud and two of computer fraud.
The court heard remote access tools were found on Mr Taylor's computer along with 772 files - one per victim - containing hundreds of saved webcam images, "including images of people in various stages of undress and involved in sexual activity".
His lawyer Ben Cooper QC argued that as "only 7% of the victims were based in the US at the time with 93% outside of the US", including several in the UK, Mr Taylor should face proceedings in England, where a criminal investigation has yet been launched.
He added in written submissions that the 57-year-old had not used the malware for "sexual gratification" or targeted anyone in particular, but had an "obsessive interest in computers and hacking".
In a written ruling, Judge Fanning said none of the people whose webcams were accessed were aware of Mr Taylor's "illicit observation of them [and] certainly, none of them consented to it".
However, he said he did "find extradition would not be in the interests of justice", but added that the US government "can appeal or they may choose to provide evidence to the authorities in the UK, so you can be prosecuted here".
Daniel Sternberg, representing the US government, indicated there would be an appeal.
Mr Taylor was granted conditional bail.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk