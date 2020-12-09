Manchester Arena inquiry: Bomber brother's confession 'propaganda'
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
A confession by the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber amounts to "pro-Islamic State propaganda", a public inquiry has heard.
Hashem Abedi had admitted his role during a prison interview in October.
He also gave a written statement, which the senior investigating officer in the case told the inquiry would have the effect of encouraging terrorist attacks if published.
Twenty-two people were killed in the bombing at the arena in May 2017.
Hashem Abedi had denied being part of the conspiracy at his Old Bailey trial earlier this year.
He was convicted and jailed for life with a minimum 55-year term for murdering the 22 victims of the attack.
Further information about the confession was revealed during the evidence of senior investigating officer Det Ch Supt Simon Barraclough, from Greater Manchester Police.
Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, said Hashem Abedi's confession - which was filmed - came on 23 October during an interview in prison with a barrister and solicitor from the inquiry.
Mr Greaney told the inquiry Hashem Abedi was a supporter of violent jihad.
He said: "He said that he was a supporter of Islamic State and his position was exposed very starkly by this question and answer.
"Question: What actions have you taken to support Islamic State?"
"Answer: The Manchester attack."
Encourage terrorist attacks
Mr Greaney added: "He also handed over a statement in writing that he had prepared before the interview… it sets out his motivations for having engaged in the attack at Manchester and to put it in very simple terms it represent pro-Islamic State propaganda."
He asked Mr Barraclough if publishing the interview video would have the effect of encouraging terrorist attacks.
The detective said it would.
When asked if publishing the written statement would have the same effect, Mr Barraclough replied: "I have no doubt that it would".
Hashem Abedi did not give evidence during his trial, providing only a statement beforehand in which he denied 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.
Abedi claimed he did not hold extremist views and had been "shocked" by what his brother Salman had done.
The inquiry continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk