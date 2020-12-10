Coronavirus: 'Strong case' for Greater Manchester tier 2 move
- Published
Leaders in Greater Manchester "will be pressing very hard" for the region to be moved out of the toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions next week.
The area was placed in tier three following the national lockdown, which ended on 2 December.
But the region's mayor Andy Burnham said Greater Manchester now had a "strong case" to be moved to tier two.
It follows a "significant decline" in Covid-19 cases across nine of the 10 boroughs within Greater Manchester.
Mr Burnham said: "We have been in restrictions coming up for five months and I think we are looking to the government to give us a bit of hope and reward the good people of Greater Manchester who have followed the restrictions."
He added: "We will be making that case to government over the next couple of days."
The leader of Manchester City Council said it was believed the tier-system review would take place on 16 December followed by an announcement on 17 December.
Any changes to the tier system are expected to come into force on 19 December.
In tier three, pubs and restaurants can only operate as a takeaway or delivery service while in tier two, they can open if they serve substantial meals. Indoor entertainment venues such as bowling alleys and cinemas have to remain closed in tier three.
"We will be pressing very hard for the whole of Greater Manchester to be in tier two," said Sir Richard Leese.
He said that there had been a "significant decline" in cases, adding the rise in Bury was due to a "small number of coincidental outbreaks" and "does not represent a reversal of trends".
He said it was "clear" Greater Manchester was in a position to move into tier two when you compared the figures for London and Liverpool City Region at the time these areas were placed in tier two.
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk