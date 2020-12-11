Rochdale assault: Ten students attacked on way to school
Ten students have been assaulted, including one who was taken to hospital, on the way to school.
Officers were called to reports that pupils had been attacked outside Wardle Academy in the village of Wardle, Rochdale, at about 08:35 GMT.
Greater Manchester Police said a 14-year-old boy had been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and an "extended police presence" will remain the area.
Head teacher Brendan Hesketh said some of its students were involved and that those pupils and their families were being supported.
"The academy is very grateful for the very effective way in which the police dealt with the situation," he said.
Greater Manchester Police said inquires were ongoing and have appealed to the public for information.
