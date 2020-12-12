Husband 'should be able to see wife in Wigan care home'
A woman who lives in a care home should be able to see her husband before Christmas, a judge has been told.
John Davies is taking legal action on his wife Michelle's behalf to ensure she gets visits tailored to her needs.
The 60-year-old, from Wigan, Greater Manchester, said his wife, 58, who has brain damage, should not be subject to a blanket visiting policy.
The Court of Protection heard Mr Davies believes his wife needs daily "face-to-face contact" with him and their son.
Mr Justice Hayden was told care home bosses were trying to ensure that Mr and Mrs Davies, who have been married for 37 years, and their son would be able to meet before Christmas.
"The care home is attempting to ensure that (Mr Davies) will see his wife, physically and in person, before Christmas," said Lorraine Cavanagh QC, who is representing Mr Davies.
"We are still unclear as to the extent of physical contact."
'Common-sense approach'
The judge was told that visitors would have to be tested, and wear protective clothing, before entering the care home.
Mr Davies indicated that Mrs Davies had recently been getting "window visits" which had "helped a lot".
Mr Davies said he has taken legal action against Wigan Council and Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group after failing to have "any meaningful contact" with his wife, who had a stroke in 2018, for the past eight months.
He wants staff to carry out "bespoke" risk assessments which will allow people to visit loved ones in care homes, while "maintaining Covid-19 protocols".
Mr Davies said he was aware of the danger that coronavirus posed but wanted a "common-sense approach".
He added that being denied the "involvement of family and friends" had "hindered" his wife's progress significantly.
