Metrolink overhead line damage causes tram disruption
- Published
Tram services are experiencing delays in Greater Manchester after damage to an overhead line, the Metrolink operator has said.
A spokesman said disruption could "last much of the day" as repairs take place near the Cornbrook stop.
Trams will be unable to stop at St Peter's Square, Cornbrook, Deansgate or Trafford Bar, with changes on all lines except the Bury to Piccadilly service.
Metrolink said an investigation into the cause of the damage was under way.
Transport for Greater Manchester's Danny Vaughan, who leads the Metrolink operation, said: "I'd like to apologise to customers for the disruption today that is impacting most of the network.
"Engineers are on site trying to fix the damage and staff are across the network to help passengers."
Commuters are advised to check information before travelling and allow extra time for journeys.