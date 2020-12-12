Man charged after students attacked outside Rochdale school
A man has been charged after 10 students were attacked on their way to school.
Police were called to reports that the pupils had been assaulted outside Wardle Academy in Rochdale at about 08:35 GMT on Friday.
A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with assault and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 8 January.
Wardle Academy's head teacher Brendan Hesketh said it was supporting the students involved and their families.
