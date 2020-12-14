Trafford fire: Children sleeping as homes hit in suspected arson
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire spread to three houses where children were sleeping.
The blaze, thought to have been started deliberately, broke out on Devon Road in Partington, Trafford, shortly before 04:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.
No one was injured but three homes were damaged in what police described as a "reckless attack".
Two men, aged 47 and 49 are being held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
The fire is believed to have started at the back of one of the properties before spreading up into the loft area, Greater Manchester Police said.
"Children were present, sleeping in their beds at the time," Det Sgt John Seaton said.
"Fortunately no one was injured during this reckless attack. However, the consequences could have been disastrous.
"Although we have made two arrests, our investigation is still ongoing and I appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this attack or have any information surrounding this fire to please contact police."
