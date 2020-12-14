Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomber 'asked taxi driver to pray for him'
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
A taxi driver who took Salman Abedi on his final journey to the Manchester Arena has described how the bomber asked for his prayers.
Tariq Nadeem, who drives a black cab, was approached by Abedi outside Piccadilly station in the city centre on the evening of 22 May 2017
He told the public inquiry into the bombing that, during the journey, Abedi handed him a "pocket Koran".
Within hours, Abedi had murdered 22 people at the end of a music concert.
Mr Nadeem said, at about 19:30 GMT, he was asked by Abedi, who he did not know, to take him to a flat on Granby Row before driving to Shudehill tram stop, which is near the arena.
Abedi had rented a flat on Granby Row to make his final preparations for the attack.
The witness said that, during the first part of the journey, the "only thing I remember is he said to me 'are you a Muslim brother', to which I replied 'yes'".
He said that when Abedi returned to his cab from the Granby flat he was carrying a rucksack - now known to have been the bomb.
"The first thing that struck me was the rucksack appeared very heavy. I could tell he was carrying it with great difficulty," the driver said.
"I said 'it's heavy isn't it?'" Mr Nadeem recalled.
"To which he said, 'I'm weak, aren't I brother?'" the inquiry was told.
The rucksack stayed on Abedi's back "all the way through" the journey, the inquiry at Manchester Magistrates' Court heard.
Mr Nadeem said Abedi "spoke in a very low tone" and that the "way he spoke was someone who was ill or weak".
"He said to me 'can I give you a gift brother?' to which I replied 'okay'. Then he handed me a copy of a pocket Koran".
The driver said he thanked Abedi who then said "please pray for me brother".
During conversation, Abedi said he was from Libya and gave his name as Suleyman.
"I said 'are you going far brother?', to which he replied, only 'local'."
The inquiry continues.
