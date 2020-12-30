Failsworth house deaths: Police await toxicology results
Detectives investigating how three people came to be found dead at a house in Greater Manchester are waiting for toxicology tests to be completed.
Two men, aged 39 and 41, and a 28-year-old woman were discovered at the home in Oldham Road, Failsworth on Monday.
No cause of death could be ascertained from the post-mortem examinations that followed.
Greater Manchester Police said officers were "not looking to speak to anyone else" in connection with the deaths.
Emergency services responded to a "report of concern for welfare" at the house at 15:30 GMT.
A police spokesman said: "Samples have been submitted for toxicology assessment and we await those results."
GMP has routinely referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the force had previous contact with those who died.
