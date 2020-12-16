Rapist jailed for attacking woman after Ashton-under-Lyne party
A "predatory" rapist who attacked a woman while she was sleeping has been jailed for 11 years.
Anton McPherson, 30, raped his victim twice after a New Year's Eve party in Ashton-under-Lyne in January 2019.
Greater Manchester Police said the woman awoke to find McPherson on top of her but, as she tried to move him, he raped her for a second time.
McPherson was found guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court of two counts of rape.
Det Con Darren Bratby said McPherson's "vulgar actions were nothing short of predatory".
"The woman somehow managed to remain calm in trying to move him off of her after the first attack, but he then went and raped her again and this was utterly incomprehensible and demonstrated what a danger this man is," he said.
McPherson, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 11 years in prison with an extended licence period of three years.
