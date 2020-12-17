Coronavirus: Greater Manchester remains in tier 3 restrictions
Greater Manchester will remain in the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions.
Regional leaders had "pressed very hard" to have restrictions eased after the area was placed into tier three following the national lockdown, which ended on 2 December.
It was first placed in tier three on 23 October, and has had restrictions on groups meeting indoors since July.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said he was "disappointed and frustrated".
He said: "One thing is we haven't been singled out. Nowhere in the north is changing.
"But when it was the other way round only the north got restrictions. Now London and South East has rises, the whole country has restrictions. It doesn't feel even-handed."
Mr Burnham said the government "got in a mix up over Christmas" and easing of rules to allow people to mix with wider groups of friends and families "has led to more caution".
"People [in Greater Manchester] have put up with a lot and they have every right to feel frustrated," Mr Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester.
"I understand the frustration but let's not take it out on the NHS. We have to follow the rules. It will be a difficult winter ahead."
Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester council, said he was "bitterly disappointed" and expressed frustration on social media.
He posted on Twitter: "Even though our numbers are better than either London or Liverpool's were three weeks ago, still in Tier 3. Unbelievable!"
