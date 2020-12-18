Greater Manchester Police failings: Andy Burnham 'should resign'
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham should resign after the region's police force was placed in special measures, an MP has said.
Greater Manchester Police was placed into an "advanced phase" of monitoring on Thursday, after it failed to record 80,000 crimes in a year.
Conservative MP for Bolton West Chris Green said Andy Burnham, who oversees policing in the area, should step down.
Mr Burnham has yet to respond to the latest steps by the police watchdog.
In a report last week, inspectors said GMP's service to victims of crime was a "serious cause of concern".
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said about 220 crimes a day went unrecorded in the year up to June 2020.
Inspectors found officers prematurely closed some cases without a full investigation, while the force did not properly record evidence that victims supported the decisions, particularly in cases of domestic abuse.
A spokesman for the inspectorate confirmed GMP, whose chief constable is currently on sick leave, had been placed in the "engage" stage of its monitoring process.
This means the force, the second largest in England, must "develop an improvement plan to address the specific causes of concern".
As part of his role, Labour mayor Mr Burnham has responsibilities around the governance and budgets relating to GMP, supported by Bev Hughes, the deputy mayor for policing and crime.
Mr Green said Mr Burnham should "resign now" as he has "absolute responsibility for policing, its failures".
"His role ultimately is to ensure that GMP is delivering. He is in a position if he doesn't think GMP is performing and is delivering then he can challenge and if necessary he can sack the chief of police," he said.
"That is Andy Burnham's power over policing in Manchester. He has absolute authority."
GMP has been contacted but has yet to respond.