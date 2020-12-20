Manchester stabbing: Boy attacked near Alexandra Park
A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed in a "targeted attack" near a popular park in Manchester, police have said.
He was stabbed in the back outside Alexandra Park on Claremont Road in the Moss Side area at about 10:30 GMT on Saturday.
The victim was taken to hospital where his condition is serious but not life-threatening, police said.
Three 15-year-old boys have been held on suspicion of attempted murder and are in custody for questioning.
Greater Manchester Police said they found a large knife, which has been taken for forensic examination, and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Officers said they were "keeping an open mind but early indications suggest this was a targeted attack".
Police patrols in the area will increase in the run-up to Christmas.