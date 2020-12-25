Marcus Rashford makes 'real difference' to Wythenshawe
By Stewart Whittingham & Chris Long
BBC News
Published
Marcus Rashford has spent the year making as many headlines for his campaign to tackle child hunger off the football pitch as he has for his abilities on it.
And the Manchester United star has made no secret of the fact that his fight has been inspired by his own experiences growing up in Wythenshawe.
In a recent BBC documentary, he said there were "times when there wasn't any food, so you'd just go to sleep".
"The people that were closest to me knew about the situation me and my family were going through, but my team-mates and coaches didn't."
His campaigning, which led to a government U-turn over free school meals, saw him become an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours, but just as importantly, it has also made a big difference to his hometown.
Once the largest council estate in Europe, Wythenshawe is not the richest of areas.
Manchester City Council's figures show that more than 80% of the residents who live in the town's Baguley, Sharston and Woodhouse Park areas receive some sort of financial support or are on low incomes.
For the majority, Rashford has given them something that has been in short supply in the Covid-fuelled hardships of 2020 - a feeling of positivity.
Pushing her baby son home in a pram, shop worker Jennifer Hulme says the footballer has changed residents' perceptions.
"You talk to people and he's made a real difference to people round here," the 18-year-old says.
"People are not so worried about asking for help as Marcus has talked so well about what he went through as a child."
Factory packer Teahe Dante agrees, saying the star "has made a big difference round here".
"People are no longer afraid or ashamed to ask for help," the 20-year-old says.
She says crucially, it is Rashford's honesty that has changed people's mindsets.
"Everyone sees a high-profile character like him who's made it but had problems growing up.
"He's not scared about admitting that him and his mum didn't have enough food and it's inspired others.
"Marcus is a hero round here for what he's doing."
'Inspiration'
Wythenshawe and Sale East's Labour MP Mike Kane said he "grew up on the same bit" of the Northern Moor estate as Rashford.
Mr Kane, who supports Manchester City and plays for the Parliamentary team as a "very poor footballer", said the England striker was an "inspiration".
"He is a remarkable young man, on and off the pitch and comports himself so well in public," Mr Kane said.
"He is a real inspiration to young people everywhere but particularly in Wythenshawe."
Scott Tulloch, who runs Wythenshawe Foodbank, says Rashford's campaigning has led to changes in both those giving to and getting support from the service.
"The six weeks over the summer holidays was always our biggest time, but not this time as food vouchers kicked in, thanks to Marcus," he says.
He says the "generosity of people" and companies, including Manchester United, has helped local families, but warns that food poverty is an ongoing issue.
"We are busier than ever really, as more and more people need help."
University technician Patrick Dunigan, who lives opposite a church foodbank, says he is unsure if the campaigning will lead to long-term change in Wythenshawe.
"You do see more people come to the foodbank since Marcus has started his campaign," the 57-year-old says.
"I think he's made it that people aren't afraid to ask for help, which is good, but I'm not so sure it will make or has made a real difference.
"It's just a moment in time - like a feather in the wind.
"For real change, you need the big employers to come and give people more jobs."
It is something which the local authority is aware of, but Manchester's Lord Mayor Tommy Judge, who represents Wythenshawe on the council, says Rashford's high profile is helping to transform the wider view of the town.
"I believe he has made a real difference to people's aspirations in the area," he says.
"Wythenshawe often suffers from a bad reputation, but he has shown people from the area what is possible and what can be achieved.
"We have wonderful people here who have all done so much to help in the pandemic."
Back on Rashford's former street, Anson James says while there are still issues to face in the town, its residents are "so proud" of the footballer.
The 45-year-old, who lives a few doors down from the terraced home where Marcus grew up, says the star has made a huge difference locally.
"He has had a positive effect as people are now not ashamed or afraid to ask for help," he says.
"He has made people braver to talk about struggling."
