New Year Honours 2021: MBEs for Bolton couple who set up food hub
- Published
A married couple who have helped feed more than 40,000 people during the coronavirus pandemic say it is "out of this world" to have been appointed MBEs in the New Year Honours List.
David and Christine Bagley co-founded Christian charity Urban Outreach and set up Bolton's Humanitarian Food Hub.
They are both being honoured for services to the Bolton community, particularly during Covid-19.
Mr Bagley said recent events had "demonstrated the kindness of people".
"Apart from the desperate sadness, the thing which will abide in memories will be how communities galvanised in a way which was unprecedented", he said.
"Somehow this [pandemic] has given people the opportunity to be that kind and generous person they wanted to be - quite remarkable."
'Unexpected'
Mr Bagley said it was important to recognise everybody who had donated food and money.
"It was Bolton at its best," he added. "[This honour] should be pinned on Bolton. All we did was create the space."
The couple set up Urban Outreach from their attic in 1990, providing short-term accommodation for young people with nowhere to stay.
During lockdown they set up a food hub in the town, provided meals for children in the school holidays, and supplied Christmas hampers for families.
Mrs Bagley said it was "absolutely wonderful" and "so unexpected" to be honoured with an MBE.
"I don't think it has sunk in yet.
"Each day brings challenges and joys," she said. "Then it's a month, then a year and now 30 years.
"You just get on and are supported by some wonderful people."
Meanwhile, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor said she was "still in shock" at being made an MBE for services to drama.
The 57-year-old actress, originally from Middleton, has played Sally Webster in the ITV soap since 1986.
She said she was "humbled, grateful and very proud" to receive the honour.
Other appointments include Jack Swan, who designed, planted and curated the arboretum at Jodrell Bank. He receives the British Empire Medal (BEM).
Wendy Clapham, the senior nurse directly responsible for the critical care response to Covid-19 at the Royal Oldham Hospital, receives the same honour.
Peter Barham, from Saddleworth, has been given an MBE for services to the maritime sector.
