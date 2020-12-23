HMP Styal death: Woman, 18, dies in custody
An 18-year-old prisoner has died at a women's prison in Cheshire.
Annelise Sanderson, 18, died in custody at HMP Styal near Wilmslow on Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.
Her death has been referred to the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, who investigate deaths in custody. Police are not involved, the MOJ said.
The jail, which also houses young offenders, was originally built as an orphanage in the 1890s and opened as a women's prison in 1962.
About 480 women are currently imprisoned there.