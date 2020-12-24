Owners reunited with trapped cat for Christmas
- Published
A couple are celebrating being reunited with their pet cat which was found stuck in a supermarket wall cavity after going missing 10 weeks ago.
Simon Rowlinson, 59, and Elaine Cottam, 52, from Hazel Grove, Stockport, had even printed leaflets to find Joey.
The cat was found wedged in a wall by staff at Debenhams in Stockport on Sunday, who alerted the RSPCA.
"It really was the best Christmas present we could have wished for," said Mr Rowlinson.
Joey, who went missing on 2 October from his home in Penrhyn Crescent, first became trapped between a wall and some cladding at Redrock car park in Stockport.
But the terrified pet ran away as soon as he was freed, so the RSPCA and the fire service suspected he may have been a feral cat.
Joey then became stuck in a wall cavity.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Steve Wickham found he was microchipped so was able to reunite him with his delighted and relieved owners.
'Car park adventure'
Mr Rowlinson said: "We just didn't know if he was alive or if he had been killed, it was awful.
"It seems like he has had quite an adventure getting trapped in a car park.
"Then on Sunday we found out he was safe and well and was coming home - it was amazing. Elaine was in floods of tears. She was so happy."
Mr Wickham urged more owners to get their cats microchipped, adding: "It is heartbreaking to lose a pet but if they're microchipped then there is much more of a chance that they will be found and make their way back home to you."