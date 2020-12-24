Moston stabbing: Eighth person charged with murder
An eighth person has been charged with murder over the death of a teenager who was stabbed in the street.
Sixteen-year-old Alexander John Soyoye died after being attacked on Birchenall Street, Moston, Manchester, at about 19:00 GMT on 5 November.
The 19-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and violent disorder.
He is due to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court on 26 December, Greater Manchester Police said.
Five men, aged between 18 and 21, and a 15-year-old boy have previously been charged with murder and violent disorder over the teenager's death.
