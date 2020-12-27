Teen critically injured in Stockport police vehicle crash
- Published
A 15-year-old boy is critically ill after he was hit by a police vehicle responding to a call out.
Officers were heading to a report of a domestic disturbance when the boy was struck on Garners Lane, Stockport, at about 21:30 GMT on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The officers stopped and administered trauma care to the boy until an ambulance arrived, a spokesman said.
He was taken to hospital where he is in a critical state with a head injury.
The incident has been referred by GMP to its Professional Standards Branch, which has launched an investigation, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.