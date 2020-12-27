Manchester city-centre rave condemned by police
- Published
Police have condemned about 100 people who attended a city-centre rave.
Officers were alerted to loud music and an illegal gathering at unoccupied flats in Hanover Street in Manchester's Shudehill area at about 04:20 GMT.
Police issued £1,000 fixed penalty notices to two men, aged 17 and 18, and seized music equipment.
A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence remains in custody. He was also given a £200 fixed penalty notice.
'Sacrifices'
"There is no denying the blatant breach of Covid legislation that took place," said Ch Insp Colin MacDiarmid of Greater Manchester Police.
"Enquiries are ongoing to ensure the organisers of this gathering are held accountable for their unacceptable actions."
He said it was "clear that the people at this gathering weren't just people from Manchester but from across the North West of England".
"The majority of people in Manchester have made tremendously difficult sacrifices over the Christmas period and have complied with the [social distancing] rules that we all have to follow.
"However, it is the minority of people who attend events such as this that risk undoing the hard work of everyone else."