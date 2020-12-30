Wythenshawe explosion: Man arrested for attempted murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a gas canister exploded at a house while a woman and 11-year-old girl were inside.
The blast happened at the home in Wythenshawe, Manchester, at about 12:20 GMT, blowing out several windows.
The girl and 32-year-old woman were left "shaken and upset" but not badly hurt, Det Insp Christopher Potter said.
The arrested man, 43, was also being questioned on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
He remains in custody and the Pewsey Road house has been cordoned off, Greater Manchester Police said.
The girl and woman were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Windows on the ground floor of the home were shattered and walls were damaged, police said.
Officers said they were treating the incident as "isolated", with "no wider threat posed to the public."
Det Insp Potter described the explosion as "nasty" and said it was "lucky no one sustained any serious injuries".
He added: "While no one was badly hurt, this has left those who were inside the property at the time understandably shaken and upset."
