Covid: Boy, 8, who read 50 books in lockdown writes own book
An eight-year-old boy who was praised by the Duchess of Cornwall for completing a marathon lockdown reading challenge has written a book of his own.
Milan Kumar, eight, from Bolton, has self-published Covid Christmas Parade, about a young boy spreading festive cheer during the pandemic.
Proceeds will go to the National Literacy Trust and his fundraising efforts have seen him recognised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Milan said it was "a great honour".
He said he was inspired to write the book after completing the year-long 50-book reading challenge in just three months during the first lockdown.
The Duchess of Cornwall wrote to congratulate him on his "absolutely wonderful" achievement.
He has now been recognised by the Prime Minister, receiving a Points of Light award which is given to "outstanding" volunteers "making a change in their community".
Milan, who has already raised £3,000, said: "I feel proud knowing I have made a difference to the lives of other children affected by Covid-19 because reading promotes health and wellbeing.
"I love reading and learning about the world through books and I want to help as many children as possible discover the magic of reading and all the great benefits it comes with."