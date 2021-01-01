Covid: New Year rave among events stopped by Greater Manchester Police
A rave attended by 40 people was among New Year's events broken up by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
Officers shut down the event, at the Empress Industrial Estate in Wigan, and issued three attendees with penalties for breaching tier four restrictions.
In total the force gave out 105 fines, with a majority issued over house parties, a spokesman said.
But "there were several larger incidents requiring enforcement," he said.
A Stockport pub was fined £1,000 for serving customers despite rules only permitting it to serve takeaways.
Police were also called to a large fight at a party of about 30 people in Manchester city centre, where they issued three fines.
Since August, the force has issued about 2,320 fines for breaches of coronavirus rules.
New Year's Eve is often the busiest night for police forces, with many expecting that illegal house parties would be held amid the restrictions.
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said: "We're pleased that the vast majority of people followed the government's request to remain indoors and celebrate within their household or support bubble.
"I would urge people to remain strong during what will hopefully be the final few months of restrictions.
"If everyone does their part we can look forward to a brighter year ahead."