Rochdale crash: Pedestrian critical after hit-and-run
A man who fell on a road and was later hit by a car is in a life-threatening condition, police have said.
The 56-year-old was walking across the junction of Hurst Street and Fletcher Street in Rochdale "when he is believed to have fallen into the carriageway" at about 17:55 GMT on New Year's Day, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A short while later, he was hit by a car, believed to be a white Mercedes, but the driver failed to stop.
GMP is appealing for information.
Sgt Matt Wagget said: "A man is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of this collision and our thoughts are with him as he receives the urgent treatment he needs."