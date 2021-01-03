Manchester explosive device: Man bailed after fireworks discovery
- Published
A man held on suspicion of making an explosive device has been bailed after police said the items were "components of a firework".
Officers were called after the "discovery of suspicious items" at a property in Wilmslow Road, Fallowfield, Manchester, at 20:30 GMT on New Year's Day, Greater Manchester Police said.
Bomb disposal officers attended and the "items were deemed safe", police added.
The arrested man, 52, was bailed pending further inquiries.
A GMP spokesperson said: "Inquiries have since established that the items were components of a firework and there was no evidence of any other explosive material."
People were evacuated from nearby properties as officers investigated the discovery.
Det Insp Chris Maddocks said: "We understand the concern and worry that incidents such as this can cause for communities and we want to reassure the public that we are treating this as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.
"The safety of those in the vicinity was a top priority for officers so I would like to extend my thanks to all those who cooperated with police during the evacuation process."