Alex Rodda death: Teenager guilty of murdering schoolboy in Cheshire
- Published
A man who killed a schoolboy after paying him to stop their sexual relationship being revealed has been found guilty of murder.
Matthew Mason admitted bludgeoning 15-year-old Alex Rodda with a wrench in Ashley, Cheshire, in 2019.
The 19-year-old paid Alex more than £2,000 after he contacted his then girlfriend about "flirty" messages, Chester Crown Court heard.
Mason, of Ash Lane, Ollerton, will be sentenced later.
On the evening of 12 December, Mason said he had picked Alex up from his home in Tabley, Cheshire, and driven him to a remote area of woodland where he told him he could not afford to give him any more money.
The agricultural engineering student told the court he had taken the wrench with him to "scare him".
But after nine-and-a-half hours of deliberation, the jury of seven women and five men rejected his defence and found him guilty of murdering Alex Rodda by a majority of 10 to two.
Mason appeared to be crying in the dock as the verdict was returned. Members of Alex's family were also in tears.
Alex, a pupil at Holmes Chapel High School, was struck at least 15 times to the head and his body was found by refuse collectors the next morning.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk